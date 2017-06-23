Rivers Farmers Bemoan Crop Losses To Thieves

Some farmers in Rivers State have raised alarm over the spate of thefts in their farms.

The farmers who cut across almost all the farming communities of Etche, Abua, Ekpeye, ONELGA and Ogoni amongst others in separate interviews with The Tide called on the Rivers State Government to take measures to check the ugly trend.

According to Mr Kingsley Iduku, a cassava and plantain farmer from Abua, the development was capable of discouraging farmers in the rural areas from engaging in farming.

He explained that, most times, his plantains were harvested before they got to maturity; a development he said had deprived him from enjoying the fruits of his labour.

Farmers in other parts of the state who spoke to The Tide claimed that the perpetrators could be the so-called repentant cultists that have been granted amnesty by the Rivers State Government.

According to them, the repentant cultists who are still in their communities are not engaged in any vocation.

“Every day they are seen idling away without going to the farm or doing anything for a living, yet they eat and dress well”, one farmer from Ahoada lamented.

Another farmer from Etche, who would not want his name in print claimed that the chiefs and elders knew those who were committing the crimes against the farmers.

According to him, the chiefs and inhabitants were still afraid of the culprits due to the latter’s high level connections.

However, an elder from Ula-Ehuda, Chief Ephraim Eze, who spoke to The Tide said the trend could lead to food crises in the state as some of the farmers are losing hope in going to the farm.