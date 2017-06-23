‘Ogbemudia Stadium Will Be Rebuilt To Host International Competitions’

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki says plans are being made to remodel the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin to meet international standards.

Obaseki made the announcement while receiving executive committee members of the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees, Edo Council at Government House in Benin.

The governor said his administration was hopeful of repositioning sports in the state through investment in sports facilities which would then attract global competitions to the state.

He assured that before the end of the year the state would host at least an international event or competition in the stadium.

“Our plan is to rebuild facilities in the stadium to host international events which will cut across sports like football, track and field, swimming, lawn tennis and indoor sports.

“We will improve on what we have as a state and ensure we revive sports to enhance its development in the state and the country at large.’’

Obaseki also said plans were being made to ensure that every local government area in the state had a sports arena.

Earlier, the Edo Council Chairman of the union, Julius Erharuyi, had expressed appreciation at the commitment of the Obaseki administration in repositioning sports in the state.

He also commended the state government for its financial commitment to Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin.

Erharuyi, however, requested that an institution that will improve the academic knowledge of sportsmen and women be created in the state.

“There is the need for the provision of more medical facilities, personnel, drugs, computers in the stadium, as well as provision of utility vehicles to convey sports men and women to venues of competitions,’’ he said.

The union leader added that sports activities should be revived at the Afuze Games Village.

“We also suggest that the state government should acquire the Etete Indoor Sports Hall from the Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports for a more effective usage,’’ he said.