ITF To Train 360 Women On Skills

The Director-General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr Joseph Ari, says 360 women will be trained under its new programme,Women’s SkillEmpowerment Programme (WOSP).

Ari made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, recently.

He said that 30 women would be selected from two states in each of the geopolitical zones.

Ari said that after the training, the women would be empowered with starter packs to enable them start their business.

He said that ITF would partner with Galilee International Management Institute in Israel on agriculture.

Ari said that ITF was still studying the proposal for partnership by the Institute.

According to him, when the programme takes off, it will enable ITF align itself with the Federal Government’s diversification programme.

He said that ITF was ready to provide dynamic and proactive services aimed at achieving its mandate in line with government agenda.

Ari said that ITF had reviewed its vision and came up with policy and implementation strategies to enable it take a leading role in human capital development.

According to him, ITF intends to convene Nigeria Skills Summit with the following deliverables: Set actionable steps for developing employable skills in Nigeria and examine best practices for aligning skills development to market needs.