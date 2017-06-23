I Married Tonto To Save Her – Churchill

More details are emerging from Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill’s marriage. Churchill has come out to say he is no longer interested in the relationship since all Tonto wants to do is spoil his name. “I married Tonto to save her”.

Speaking in a recent interview, he said he did not understand why the actress and his ex-wife have suddenly become friend’s adding that both women have had serious problems with his mother.

On his first marriage being a mistake, he explained that his first wife and marriage was a mistake, he was rushed into it. “We had only dated for 6-weeks before we did something in her church; there was no registry or court. We didn’t even go through the normal process of counselling and all that. Like I said, we had only dated for 6 weeks, I only got to know later that the church thing we did was fast tracked, it was a fake marriage. We had separated for 2 years and 7 months before I met Tonto. The priest from the church said the marriage was wrong and should be annulled but she insisted on getting paper works when Tonto started with her Mr X Saga”.

On Tonto dressing like a man to their son’s school he said, “that is the main reason why I was trying to make it work, because she does some things that are not normal at all, and only someone close to her can save her because she needs help. It’s been 7-months now and all she’s been doing is to give me a bad name. She makes it look like I don’t care about my son. I help other kids, so why will I ignore my son?

“Since my son got back to the country when he was four months, I opened a Zenith Bank account for him and his mum is the sole signatory to that account, I put money in that account regularly, I send money to her own account as well and she won’t even acknowledge the money when she gets it, but she goes on saying I don’t take care of my son”.

On Tonto and his ex-wife being “sudden friends” he stressed that what they are doing is planned” I see they have been liking each other’s posts on instagram and the way Tonto operates is this, if she wants to bring you down she’ll be friends with your enemy, she fights so hard.

But the truth is they both had issues with my mum and I don’t understand why my wife will not respect my mum”.

On his relationship with Tonto being a mistake he declared. “Yes it was and I knew I was going into danger, but I was ready to go into it to save her, but right now I don’t care anymore, I’m done, I can’t deal with it any more, I don’t want the relationship anymore. She says I borrowed money from her and I’m like how? Where is the evidence?, At least I gave her 10 million naira last Christmas and I have proof of payment, so if she borrowed me money, she should prove it”.

“All these kind of negativity comes from someone who said she fasted for 21 days before she met me, someone who said I brought her closer to God, so where is God in this situation and the way she wants my downfall?”