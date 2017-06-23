Handball’s VP Donates Training Kits To Rivers Players

The newly-elected vice president of Nigeria Handball Federation (NHF), Kwashi Thompson has donated training kits to over 60 handball players in Rivers State.

He donated the kits at the weekend as part of activities marking his re-election as vice president of the federation.

Thompson also encouraged the young players in the field especially, under 10,15,16 and 17 to be focused and visionary in all their target in life.

Shortly after his speech, he presented training wears to the Rivers handball coach, Olusanjo Ogundoro, and urged them to take handball in the state to a greater height.

Coach Ogundoro, however, expressed his gratitude to the vice president and prayed for God’s wisdom and grace to overcome difficulty in his second re-instatement.

Ogundoro also appealed that all leaders should emulate the gesture demonstrated by Thomson, in training youth and developing the sport in the state.

He further recalled that the last Under 18 championship organized in March by the NHF vice president participated by all the six geo-political zones of the South South, voted him (Kwashi), as a leader of solution.

He noted that handball is a social game that create unity, love and promote harmonious relationship in the society.

Etengo Dimkpa Lazaras