FAAN Assures Stakeholders Of Improved Business Environment

The Managing Director of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Engineer Saleh Dunoma, has assured stakeholders in the aviation industry of improved business environment.

He said that the airport authorities is coming up with innovations, that would boost working relationship with other stakeholders in the aviation industry for the mutual benefits of all concerned.

Dunoma, who disclosed this when the Managing Director of Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL), Mr Rizwan Kadri, paid a visit to him in his office in Lagos.

The FAAN boss, who described SAHCOL as a critical stakeholder in the aviation sector, assured the company of the continuous support from the airport authority.

He said that development of the Nigerian aviation is a joint responsibility of both the public and private sectors, and expressed confidence that the Nigerian aviation industry can be self sustaining and beneficial to all stakeholders through concerted efforts and cooperation.

Earlier, the Managing Director of SAHCOL, Mr. Rizwan Kadri, said he was on a familiarization visit to FAAN which is aimed at strengthening the cordial working relationship between the two organizations.

Mr Kadri also extended an invitation to the FAAN boss for a facility tour of the ultra-modern warehouse of the organisation which has improved its capacity for service delivery.

The SAHCOL Managing Director, who was accompanied by his senior management team promised to contribute his quota to the growth of the aviation sector.