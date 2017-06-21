Why FG Is Shielding Amaechi From Prosecution – Wike …Restates RSG’s Ownership Of Seized Ikoyi Cash

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has berated former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, for superintending over a vicious insecure system that led to the assassination of prominent Rivers indigenes.

Wike further declared that the Federal Government was shielding Amaechi from prosecution because the former governor financed the 2015 general elections for the APC.

The governor also stated that the failure of the former governor to fund the operation of security agencies for over six months during his second term contributed to the degeneration of security in the state.

Speaking yesterday, during a special appearance on Channels Television Sunrise Programme, Wike pointed out that the former governor’s closure of courts for two years negatively affected security in the state as security agencies were overwhelmed by the challenges of managing suspects, while Rivers people were denied avenues to ventilate their grievances.

He said: “It was under Amaechi that I was almost assassinated, when I was his Chief of staff. Under him, Ignatius Ajuru was assassinated, Charles Nsiegbe was assassinated. Yet, he says the state is not as secure as it was during his term. The courts were shut down for two years. No despotic leader in the world had ever shut down courts. Amaechi entered the Guinness book of records for this notorious act of denying people access to justice.

The governor stated that: “Justices came to say that Amaechi came to procure judgment. If it is a Federal Government that is sincere, they will not want to do anything with Amaechi.

“In APC, once they lose a case, they berate the judiciary. It is only when they win that they praise the judiciary “.

The governor added: “Amaechi used part of the $309 million proceeds of the Rivers State Gas Turbine sale to fund the APC, which is why the party rallies around him to shield him from prosecution in spite of his several indictments.

“The Presidential Panel has not invited us to substantiate our ownership of the Ikoyi billions and hasn’t released the report as well. So, we are waiting for that before taking our next steps.”

On Rivers State Golden Jubilee, he said the celebration was a huge success.

He said: “After the successful completion of the Rivers Golden Jubilee, we look forward to attracting an investment of $300 million into the state in the next three years.

“We used the Rivers Golden Jubilee to showcase the state as a tourist haven and conducive for business. We also honoured foreigners who believed in us and invested in the state.”

The governor said that the extant law which stipulated that all former governors were entitled to the state award was the reason why Amaechi was nominated.

“The Rivers State Honours Law was created by the Odili Government and every former governor was expected to receive an award. It was the basis for considering Amaechi for such, irrespective of public outcry. But the recipient rejected it as a poisoned chalice taking away the moral burden on the state. The law is now being amended to ensure its merit is emphasized”, he said.

Wike emphasised his call for true federalism where federating units will have control of their resources.