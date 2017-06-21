Transporter Tasks RSG On Illegal Structures …Says Shops Have Taken Over Bus Stops

As Rivers State moves to eradict illegal structures, motor parks and trading at unauthorised areas in Port Harcourt city and its environs, a transporter, Mr Emetalu Chuzi, has urged the state Ministry of Urban Development to extend the drive to bus stops, particularly in Diobu.

Chuzi, who is the Managing Director, of Emezi Transport Services, made this appeal in an interview with The Tide in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He decried a situation where virtually all the bus stop structures along Ikwerre Road, beginning from Mile III to Mile I, are taken over by all sorts of trading activities.

The transporter said, “yam sellers, illegal motor parks and all manner of trading activities have taken over the bus stop structures.

Let the government agencies responsible take all necessary steps towards moving these people away from these structures to where they should be”.

Chuzi commended the present administration in the state for its efforts at restoring the Garden City status of Port Harcourt but lamented that until illegal business trading at bus stops are removed, the target would not be actualized.

He urge the ministries of transport and urban development to rehabilitate bus stop structures along major roads such as Ikwerre Road, Aggrey road and Aba Road, amongst others to make them wear standard looks.

The transporter alleged that those trading at the bus stop structures pay illegal fees to fraudulent persons and that when the fraudsters are identified, the ugly situation would come to an end and Port Harcourt City would be the better for it.

Chris Oluoh