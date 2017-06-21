RSUBEB Declares Friday Special Sanitation Day In Schools

The Rivers State Universal Basic Education Board (RSUBEB) has declared Friday every week as special sanitation day for all Primary and UBE schools in the state.

RSUBEB Chairman, Ven. (Dr.) Fyneface Akah (JP) made the disclosure at the official flag-off of Sanitation/Tree Planting ceremony organised by the board at St. Andrew’s Primary School, Port Harcourt.

Akah said, it was expected that after devotion pupils should go round the school compound, pick papers and clean the environment but that every Friday thorough sanitation including tree planting be observed.

“The aim of the exercise is to inculcate and promote health awareness, eco-friendly attitude and preservation of the school environment for future generation”, he said.

He also noted that the step was in line with the vision of the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, of bringing back Port Harcourt City to its former Garden City of Nigeria, status and the global trend of natural environment sanitation and tree planting to combat diseases, climate change and Global warning.

Akah called on all UBE principals and heads of primary schools to integrate regular tree planting and weekly sanitation as essential part of the school curriculum.

In his response, Rivers State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, commended the board for the initiative describing it as a sure way that can take the system back to the better old days.

He said in those past old days, sanitation was taken very seriously with teachers checking pupil’s uniform, teeth, ears and nails etc, with beautiful flower trees in the premises.

He stressed the need to extend the special sanitation exercise to all levels of education in the state, and thanked the pupils and management of St. Andrews Primary School for maintaining high sanitary standard and discipline.

The commissioner kicked off the programme by planting some orange and flower trees while the Programme Manager, Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (RUWASSA), Mr. Jonathan Amadi, demonstrated proper Hand Washing.

Chris Oluoh