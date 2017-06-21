RSG Dismisses Witch-Hunt In Urban Renewal Policy

The Rivers State Government has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that its urban renewal policy is targeted at political opponents and perceived detractors of the state government.

The state Commissioner for Urban Development and Physical Planning, Chinyere Igwe, who stated this while answering questions from listeners during a radio interview programme, ’View Point’ in Port Harcourt, explained that a subsisting law empowered the Ministry of Urban Development and Physical Planning to demolish, impound, confiscate properties located at unapproved sites, and prosecute offenders.

Igwe explained that the ongoing implementation of the urban renewal policy in the state capital was not an effort to witch-hunt political opponents but an attempt to ensure and maintain the physical plan of the city of Port Harcourt.

He also said that the inauguration of Urban Guards was to regulate and stop street trading and operation of illegal motor parks.

According to him, ’’If the previous governments failed to adhere to the law, the present administration would not because it owes the people responsibility and duty to do so.

The commissioner regretted that the efforts by the present administration to implement the law has created the impression that the government was fighting its political enemies, adding that politics and elections were over, while the government has to work to sustain the city status.

He noted that the law specified the areas to site residential, industrial and commercial structures, complaining that some people site filing stations in residential areas which cannot be accepted.

The commissioner explained that his ministry had met with politicians, Christians and some professional bodies on the issue of billboard, adding that it was wrong to mount billboards at undesignated points.

‘’They have to get approval from the ministry before mounting any billboard. Any billboard without an approval would be dismounted,” he said.

He, therefore, urged those castigating government and accusing the Chief Nyesom Wike-led administration of witch-hunt to desist forthwith from such allegations, adding that the government has the mandate to do the right thing.

He appealed to residents to appreciate the developmental strides of the governor in the areas of road network, infrastructural development and education, motor parks’ decongestion, among others.