Ogube Emerges Kirike Town King

The sleepy Kirike Town in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State went unusually agog with festivities at the weekend as Air Commodore Tansiki Opuiyo (Rtd), Chief of Ogube House was presented to the people as their new Amanyanabo (King).

As early as 8a.m., anxious crowd of people, men, women and the youth thronged the Egbeme Sanctuary, as King-makers began the traditional ritual of selecting a King.

At about 9.am, the Kingmakers emerged and announced Chief Ogube 1, as Amanyanabo of Kirike town amidst thunderous ovation, singing and dancing.

Eldest Chief of the Kirike Town Council of Chiefs, Chief (Dr.) Anthony Fibika Opu-Ado, while presenting the new monarch said he was most elated by the fact that what was found to be the choice of the gods has also turned out to be that of the people, judging by the tumultuous response.

He urged the people to give their new King all the support, love and loyalty he requires to take the Kingdom to the next level.

Chief Opu-Ado announced that the preliminary installation, (immunumunukpo) has been concluded and a date shall be announced for the Coronation soon, and thanked the people for their demonstration of unusual solidarity and loyalty.

Until his emergence as King of Kirike town, Air Commodore Opuiyo (Rtd) was traditional head and Chief of Ogube War Canoe House, Kirike Town, Okrika.

Addressing the mammoth crowd shortly after, King Ogube pledged to serve the people and the community in the fear of God, with the growth and development of Kirike Town topmost on his agenda.

He thanked the Kingmakers, for the confidence reposed in him and pledged never to the people down.