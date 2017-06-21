NGO Offers Support To HIV Positive Pregnant Women

The Director, Rivers State Agency for HIV/AIDS, Dr Francis Naziga has expressed satisfaction over “Impact Project”, which he said would help pregnant women living with the disease.

Dr Naziga, who launched the Impact Project in Port Harcourt recently, said the programme would support the state which already has a robust health care programme.

He applauded the Dawn of Life (DOLF), a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO), for winning the project as well as choosing Port Harcourt and Oyigbo local government areas of Rivers State for execution, and stressed the need for commitment to ensure the success of the project.

Naziga pleaded that, the programme should also be taken to the rural areas of the state before the end of the three years programme, saying “with impact, we will make greater achievement before 2020.

“We will closely monitor Impact Project to be sure that the organizers will achieve their target before the programme ends in three years time”.

In her address, the Chief Executive Officer of DOLF, Mrs Uloma Akoma, who is also the Director of Impact Project, said the three years programme was aimed at fishing out pregnant women with HIV/AIDS from the communities.

Akoma noted that, the women through the programme would access the needed help that will ensure the health of mother and child, thereby reducing mortality rate in the state.

The project co-ordinator, Impact Project, Mr Omini Patrick, said the three years programme would cover Rivers and Cross River State, adding that the founder, “V Healthcare from United Kingdom would supervise the project after one year of extensive work in the two states.

Patrick revealed that the objective of the project was to prevent new cases of infected children with HIV/AIDS and also see how their mothers could stay alive for them.

He maintained that the target time is year 2020, adding, “to achieve our aim we need to involve the community leaders, state and local government workers.”

In her contribution, Dr Vetty Agala from Rivers State Ministry of Health, who is also the secretary, Medical Women Association, said the state is working hard to ensure the prevention of mother to child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

Dr Agala also noted that, pregnant mothers that come for antenatal are tested, since the HIV positive ones access care, adding that health providers always want to make sure that people know their status.