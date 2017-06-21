NASS To Revisit S’ East Dev Commission Bill – Ogor

The Minority Leader in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Leo Ogor, has said that the National Assembly will revisit the South-East Development Commission Bill, which was earlier rejected by the Assembly.

He said that the proposed bill would be revisited in line with the spirit of equity and fairness to ensure that no section of the country is sidelined.

Ogor who disclosed this to airport correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, shortly on his way to Abuja, noted that every section of the country had equal right to attract development, adding that such bill will be looked into in the spirit of oneness.

“I can assure you that the bill will be revisited and in line with equity, fairness and justice, that bill will be passed at the end of the day”, he said.

On the late passage and assent to the 2017 budget, the minority leader explained that the delay though had negative impact in the economy, but was not deliberate.

According to him, the delay in the passage was as a result of delay in the presentation of the budget to the National Assembly, pointing out that this year’s budget was presented last December.

“If the budget had been presented earlier, around October, in three months time it can be passed, because it takes some time to look at various aspects of it.

“Although the executive has promised that subsequent budgets will be presented earlier, and if that happens, by December, the budget can be passed into law”, Leo said.

On the quit notice given by Arewa Youths to Ibos in the North, Ogor said was uncalled for, even at this time of our democracy and development.

He, therefore, called on the Arewa Youth to have a re-think and rescind their earlier threat and urged security agents to do their work.

Corlins Walter