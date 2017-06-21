Monarch Hails Boat Owners On Passengers’ Safety

The Amanyanabo of Ogu Kingdom, in Rivers State, His Majesty, King Nichola Dickson Ibiebele Nimenibo, has commended the executive and members of the speed Boat Owners Association of Okrika, for giving priority to the safety and comfort of their passengers.

Nimenibo, made the commendation when the members paid him a solidarity visit in his palace at Ogu in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area, Saturday.

The monarch said that he is very proud to be a member of the association, especially with the level of achievements and display of maturity by the members, describing them as great and distinguished members, and enjoined them to keep up the spirit.

He also expressed delight with the building of a magnificent edifice at ATC Okrika for the comfort of the passengers and the masses, and lauded the leadership qualities and vision of the Exco which he said is worthy of emulation.

Nimenibo assured that as a first class traditional ruler, he would always project the well-being and development of Wakirike ethnic nationality, and reiterated his call for the unity, love and co-operation of all sons and daughters to move the nation to its former enviable height.

The royal father thanked the members for the visit and assured that, he would continue to partner with them at all times as a bonafide member for the interest of the masses.

Earlier, chairman of the Association, Chief Sunday Opeya, had thanked Governor Nyesom Wike for recognizing and elevating the stool of their members to a first class status, adding that they are very grateful, and advised the Amanyanabo not to see his stool as only for Ogu Kingdom but for the entire Wakirike nation.

Opeya prayed God to continue to give the King wisdom, knowledge and good health to rule the people and expressed optimism that his reign would bring more development, peace and unity to the people of Ogu kingdom and Wakirike nation in general.