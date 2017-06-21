Man, 25, To Spend 21 Months In Prison

A Mararaba Upper Area Court in Nasarawa State, last Thursday, sentenced a 25-year-old man, Bahago Mohammed to 21 months imprisonment for conspiracy, housebreaking and theft.

The Judge, Ibrahim Shekarau said he based his judgment on the evidence before the court and the guilty plea of the convict.

“Mohammed is hereby sentenced to three months imprisonment or an option of N3, 000 fine for the offence of conspiracy, 6 months imprisonment or an option of N4, 000 fine, for housebreaking.

“For the offence of theft, the accused is sentenced 12 months imprisonment or an option of fine of N9, 000,” the judge ruled.

Shekarau also ordered the convict to pay the sum of N20, 000 to the nominal complainant as cost of prosecuting the case.

He ordered the convict to be kept in prison until he produce, the entire documents he stole as contained in the First Information Report.

The convict, who resides at Mararaba, was arraigned on three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, housebreaking and theft.

He admitted to the crime and pleaded for mercy.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Steve Kwaza, had told the court that one Rita Innocent of Mararaba Junction reported the matter at ‘A’ Police Division, Mararaba on June 2, at about 3 p.m.

Kwaza said that the complainant alleged that the convict conspired with others still at large, broke into her house and stole some valuable items.

“The items stolen include UBA bank and GT bank ATM cards, a car key and its remote, original copy of Primary School Certificate, Senior School Certificate and Testimonial.

“Others were Preliminary Programme statement of result, Higher National Diploma Certificate, Notification of result and National Youth Service Corp Certificate,” Kwaza said.

The prosecutor also said that the offences contravened Sections 97, 346 and 288 of the Penal Code.