Make Law Post-Graduate Programme, Lawyer Tells Council

A Port Harcourt-based lawyer, Mr. Jackson Assor, has called on the Council for Legal Education to make law a post graduate programme as it obtains in the United Kingdom and other developed countries of the world.

Mr. Assor, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday, said young lawyers were facing great challenges in practice resulting from the preponderance lawyers in the country.

According to him, it is difficult for young lawyers to find chambers where they can attach themselves to practice.

He said, “juniors work in chambers where they are not paid”, and explained that it was difficult for them to make both ends meet.

Mr. Assor noted that the preponderance of lawyers as well as all present economic situation has conspired to make the profession unviable.

The Port Harcourt lawyer also stated that some lawyers were taking appointments as teachers in some private primary and secondary schools across the state.

Assor said most chambers in Port Harcourt did not pay any of form of stipend to their juniors.

He called on seniors and principal in chambers to pay stipend to their juniors to alleviate their sufferings.