‘INTELS’ Facilities, Compliant With ISPS Code’

Head of Administration and General Services of INTELS Nigeria Ltd., Mr Chibuisi Onyebueke said the company’s facilities were fully compliant with the International Ship and Port Facility Security Code (ISPS Code).

The ISPS Code of 2004, an initiative of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), came up after the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the World Trade Centre in New York.

According to a statement by INTELS on Wednesday, Onyebueke conducted members of the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Relocation round INTELS’ facility at Onne Free Zone in Rivers.

The INTELS’ boss told the lawmakers that the company had developed a “One-Stop Shop” concept to provide logistics service to industry operators.

Onyebueke said the Onne Free Zone, which was developed by INTELS, provided a wide range of services needed for all drill and exploration projects in the oil and gas industry in Sub-Sahara Africa.

According to him, these services include pipe coating and modifications sub-sea installations, logistics, accommodation, catering, helipad and a proposed airstrip.

He added that INTELS had provided a wide range of port services to its clientele, attracted the much-needed investments into Nigeria and created thousands of jobs for Nigerians.

“The company operates with the highest global safety and security standards obtainable in the industry,” Onyebueke said.

He explained that, “Onne is the only port in the country capable of providing series of oil and gas logistics service all at one place.”

Onyebueke listed the services to include clearing and forwarding, drilling support, support vessels and working boats, tubular stocking and machine shop, pipe coating, cement and drilling fluids services, wellhead and sub-sea equipment.

He said other services including environmental services, dry dock/ship builders, machinery and catering services, among others.

According to him, INTELS implements the most reputable international standards such as ISO 9001, ISO 14001, OHSAS 18001 and ABS Quality.

He said INTELS was fully committed to maximizing the use of Nigerian human resources, materials, equipment and services in its operations without compromising the company’s values, quality, health, safety and environmental standards.

Onyebueke said INTELS had continued to enhance the participation of Nigerian businesses and local contractors in its operations in compliance with the Nigerian Oil & Gas Industry Content Development Act 2010.

The Chairman of the Ad-hoc Committee, Rep. Ibrahim Isiaka, commended the management of INTELS for building and sustaining high standards of operations.

“I am highly impressed with the facility on ground; the newly-acquired “Big Mama” crane, which is the mother of all cranes you have.

“All we need do is to gain back the confidence in the oil and gas industry in Nigeria so that all these idle vessels, idle hands, idle facilities will become operational again and people will have one or two things to do,” he said.