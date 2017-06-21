Governor’s Aide Builds Town Hall For OBALGA Community

The Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Lands, Sir Anugbum Onuoha, has built and donated a 500 sitting capacity ultra-modern Town Hall equipped with modern facilities for Rumuenyiwere Community of Rumuepirikom Clan in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking with newsmen during the commissioning of the project, Onuoha said he intended to give the people of the community a sense of belonging in the present administration of Governor Wike.

According to him, it is part of the governor’s directive that those in government should carry their people along, saying, “we were directed by His Excellency that whatever we are getting should trickle down to the people at the grassroots”.

Onuoha noted that the project was aimed at emulating his political leader’s selfless leadership qualities and enjoined the people to utilize the project judiciously for the benefit of the entire people of the community.

It would be recalled that Onuoha had, over the years, touched the lives of his people through projects, empowerment which cut across Apara, Evo, Akpor and non-indigenes alike, as well as scholarships up to Phd level for youths, job creation and women empowerment, among others.

Earlier in a thanksgiving service held at St. Peters Anglican Church, Wimpey, Governor Wike reiterated his call to christian communities to continue to pray for the government to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of Rivers State.

The building was commissioned by Governor Nyesom Wike, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Barr. Kenneth Kobani who called on all political appointees to ensure that government is felt in all the community and commended Sir Onuoha for the project.

Collins Barasimeye