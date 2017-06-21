FCT Sports Boss Mourns Onyewenwa

The FCT Director of Sports, Chief (Mrs) Dilichukwu Onyedinma, has expressed deep shock over the death of Mrs Lizzy Onyewenwa, a Deputy Director in the Ministry of Youths and Sports.

Mrs Lizzy Onyewenwa, who passed on Thursday, 15th June, 2017 was the former Head of the NFF Women Football Department in the early stages of the development of women football in the country.

According to the FCT Sports boss who was the former Chairman of the Nigeria Women Football League and Executive Board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, the demise of Mrs Onyewenwa came to her as a big shock considering the fact that they were all together in the recent meeting of the Nigeria Association of Women in Sports (NAWIS) where elections were held for our representatives into the National Sporting Federations. Mrs Onyedinma said, “when I first heard the news I could not believe it. I was confused because when we saw during our Women in Sports meeting, she did not show any sign of illness, but participated in all the activities of that day”.

The FCT sports boss said Mrs Onyewenwa laid a strong foundation for the administration of women’s football in Nigeria, especially at that early stage. “Her role in the development of the football and sports in the country can never be forgotten,” she said.

Mrs Lizzy Onyewenwa, was a Deputy Director in the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Information (PMI) in the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, before her demise on Thursday at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The FCT Director of Sports prayed that God should grant her eternal rest, and also give those she has left behind the fortitude to bear the loss.