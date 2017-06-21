Executive Order: NAQS Seeks Modification Of FAAN’s Notice

The Nigeria Agricultural

Quarantine Service (NAQS) has called for the modification of the public notice issued by the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in its attempt at enforcing the Executive Order No. 001 of 2017 .

It would be the called that the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had on May 18 signed three far-reaching executive orders expected to ease business, fast-track budget submission and promote made in Nigeria products.

The participating agencies include the Nigerian Police Force, Directorate of State Security, Quarantine Services, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigerian Immigration Services, Nigeria Customs Services, FAAN Aviation Security amongst others.

Coordinating Director of NAQS,DrVincent Iseghe,made the call while addressing newsmen in Abuja, on Saturday.

“The notice addressed to airlines and passengers, itemises and attempts to direct agencies of government on where they should be positioned at the airport during the discharge of their duties.

“This is at variance with paragraph 20 of the executive order and it was not addressed to any government agencies.

“The public notice by FAAN is an antithesis to the executive order it served and should therefore be modified especially as it concerns NAQS,”Iseghe told reporters.

He said that this has led to a situation at the international airports where NAQS officials have been forcefully removed from their posts at the departure and arrival terminals only to be confined to cargo terminal.

“The Executive Order says; MDAs at the airports shall within 30 days merge their respective departure and arrival interfaces into a single customer interface, without prejudice to necessary backend procedures.