‘Depression, 4th Most Common Cause Of Disability’

Consultant Obstetrician/Gynaecologist, Dr Chigozikim Mmom, has said that depression ranked 4th in the cause of disability and affecting about six percent of all people globally.

Mmom, who doubles as the Director, Health Ministry, Port Harcourt Conference of the Seventh Day Adventist Church, revealed this in his address to mark the 2017 Health Week of the conference last Sunday.

Mmom stated that, the World Health Organisation (WHO), has signalled depression to be the second cause of disability by the 2020 if not tackled.

Explaining depression as the state of psychomotor retardation characterized by pessimism, sad feeling of gloam, feeling of inadequacy and anhedonia (loss of interest in previously pleasurable activities), Mmom said it attests women twice as men and accounts for more than 50 per cent of all suicides earning very high morbidity and mortality when associated with other physical disorders.

He said, “as usual every year, we liaise with WHO theme for our health focus. Last year, it was Diabetes Mellitus and this year, we are talking about Depression. This lecture would not have come at a better time than now that our economy is also facing depression. There are so many sad people everywhere. People tend to pretend a lot while others live in denial”.

“Depression disorders are common affecting about six percent of all people and ranked the 4th most common cause of disability in the world and according to the WHO, by 2020 it would be second. It is associated with high rates of co-morbid alcohol and substance misuse and adversely affects social relationships, families and productivity”, he said.

The expert who noted that Clinical Depression was common, regretted however, that most people do not realize it either because of ignorance or are simply denying it stating that, it can affect the rich the poor , men, women, children, pastors and others.

According to him, “depression is also trivialized that it is grossly under-diagnosed by both the patient and the doctors. This is so because most of its symptoms are understandable especially when socio-economic and environmental conditions are considered.

Mmom averred that, depression runs a chronic course and must be quickly identified and treated to restore pleasure to the patients.

He further stated that, the Health Week which commenced last Sunday with a physical exercise of 10,000 steps/walk a day would end with a voluntary blood donation urging the public to participate for their good health.

Lady Godknows Ogbulu