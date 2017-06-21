CRSG Harps On Securing State Boundaries

The Cross River State Government said it is desirous to secure the boundaries between the state and the neighbouring states as one of its achievements.

The Deputy Governor, Professor Ivara Esu, stated this when members of the National Boundary Commission, Abuja and the Office of the Surveyor-General, Abuja, paid him a courtesy call in his office in Calabar.

Professor Esu maintained that, it is the wish of government to ensure that, the boundary skirmishes between its neighbouring states are resolved as soon as possible with the visit of the National Boundary Commission and the office of the surveyor-general to the state.

He stated that the state government would empower the state boundary commission to sensitize the border communities on the activities of the commission with a view to having a permanent boundary demarcation exercise.

Professor Esu, therefore, thanked the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, for his prompt directive for the boundary demarcation between the state and the neighbouring states to put an end to the crisis that has led to loss of lives and property.

Speaking, the leader of the team and the Director-General, National Boundary Commission, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, intimated that their visit was to carry out assessment and final demarcation of the boundaries between Cross River and Akwa Ibom states.

The director-general, however, commended the efforts of the state government in finding lasting solutions to the boundary problems between the state and the neighbouring states while appealing to the two states to cooperate with the commission during the exercise in the various local government areas.

Also speaking, the surveyor-general of the federation explained that the members of the commission have come with open mind to ensure that the people of Cross River and Akwa Ibom that have lived together for decades will continue to do so in peace and harmony.

The visit was attended by the State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Dr. John Inyang, members of State Boundary Commission, the State Surveyor-General, Chief Surveyor, Eyo Oku and the State Security Adviser, Mr. Jude Ngaji.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar