Court Adjourns Property Tussle Case …Fixes Further Hearing For Sept 18

A High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, has adjourned a suit filed by a London-based businessman, Mr Charles Jaja, against his German step mother, Mrs Bearbel Jaja, to September 18 and 27, this year for the Probate Registry to open their defence.

The presiding judge, Justice Sylvaline Iragunima, adjourned the matter after the 2nd defence witness, Ama-Opusenibo Dag Andrew-Jaja, testified before the court.

The applicant is seeking the court to declare him as the first son of his late father, Late Dr Joseph Jaja, and to allow him (applicant) partake in the administration of his late father’s estate.

The witness, during examination by defence counsel, Mr Onueze Okocha, SAN, adopted the affidavit he swore on the matter in May 2011. But during cross examination by applicant counsel, Mr Ishmael Blue-Jack, the witness told the court that the late Jaja, who is his cousin, had introduced the applicant to him as his son.

Andrew-Jaja, who is a Chartered Accountant-cum school proprietor, also admitted that the applicant is the elder to Daniel (first son to the defendant), and that the late Jaja never disowned the applicant while alive. He, however, submitted that there are instances where a younger son can be recognised as fist son in Opobo Kingdom.

He said: “In some cases, younger ones can take precedence when the father dies. Where the mother of the older person is not married to the father, the younger ones will take precedence. It is a question of marriage. He will not have any rights in his father’s compound, except a post-humous marriage is conducted.”

The witness, however, told the court that he could not remember the channel which the death of the late Jaja, was conveyed to the family and details of the meeting where a decision was made to bury the deceased in Germany.

Also joined in the suit as defendants are United Bank for Africa, UBA, First City Monument Bank, FCMB and Guarantee Trust Bank, GTB, respectively.