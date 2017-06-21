APC Crisis Vindicates Decampees – Emeh

A frontline politician in Rivers State and former Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Emeh Glory Emeh says the over 8,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) decampees he led to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) few months ago, have been vindicated by the ‘intractable crisis’ rocking the APC in the state.

Hinting of his foreboding of the crisis presently rocking the APC in the state, Emeh, an erstwhile Transport Commissioner under former Governor Peter Odili, insisted that with the divisions within the party (APC), it is ‘dead and buried’.

Said he to journalists in Port Harcourt, Monday:

“When I led over 8000 decampees to PDP in February this year, I was clear as to the reasons why we are leaving the APC. I was emphatic that the party lacked direction, leadership and proper structural as well as administrative standards. I spoke about the existence of three factions; namely those loyal to Rt Hon Amaechi; those to my brother and friend Senator Magnus Abe, and those who obey Dakuku Peterside.

“What we are seeing today is a manifestation of what I saw and took the decision to leave. I want to assure you that it is just a tip of the iceberg. The party is dead and cannot be resurrected any more in Rivers State,” he emphasised.

Answering questions on if the gladiators can ever come together again, the Emohua – born lawyer and political strategist said: “I don’t know how it can be done particularly after the uncomplementary and abusive languages used in a ceremony last week.

“There is still hope as Governor Nyesom Wlke has said that the PDP door is wide open to receive persons who would wish to join the winning team.

“I assure my friends in APC that all hopes are not lost given the magnanimity shown by Governor Wike and the PDP leadership that opportunities still exist in PDP”.

Victor Tew