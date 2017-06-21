Activist Condemns Quit Notice To Igbos

The notice to quit the Northern part of the country as warned by the Arewa youths to Igbos on or before October 1, 2017, has been described as wrong and a hate message.

This was the view of Dr Sokari Soberekon when he spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

He said such was capable of splitting the country, if appropriate measures were not taken.

Soberekon, noted that the best sermon to preach now was that of love and peace as demonstrated by the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

He regretted that the notice quit order, has subjected the Igbos in the North to a reasonable level of fear, thus the need to do the needful by concerned authorities to prevent the unexpected from happening.

Defending his position over the Arewa Youth threat, he said such might likely lead to counter order by the Igbos, thereby, snowballing into major crisis, capable of causing another civil war.

He insisted that restructuring of the country would go a long way in fixing some of the visible challenges, and pointed out that further delay might not go down well with the Niger Deltains.

On whether Rivers State would accept the Igbos should the quit notice order stand, he said both the Igbos and others would be allowed only with the Holy Bible or Koran as passport, saying that the state is a holy city.

He also stressed that Niger Delta was not part of Biafra as claimed by some Biafra agitators, hinting that the name Biafra was adopted by the British Government for navigational purposes.

The Senior Advocate of the Niger Delta (SAND), as he is fondly called by his people, further advised the Igbos to consider the need to dwell and develop the 12 cities in the East.

He listed the cities to include, Enugu, Umuahia, Aba, Awka, Nnewi, Abakeleke, Owerri, Okigwe, Orlu among others.

Meanwhile, he has called on the Federal Government to provide adequate security for the Igbos in the North even before the deadline of the notice to quit threat.

As at the time of filing this report, there were indications that some Igbo leaders have moved to discuss the way forward with the Northern leaders.