The Tide GM Wants More Campaigns Against Unethical Practices

General Manager of the Rivers State Newspaper Corporation (RSNC), Mr Vincent Ake has advocated increasing campaign against cultism and other unethical practices by youths in the state.

Mr Ake who said this during a courtesy call on him in his office by The New Age Network, a socio-political organisation in Rivers State said that the age long ignorance, especially among the rural folks which had retarded other progress over the years needed to be addressed through enlightenment campaign.

He said that time had come for the youth, especially those in the rural areas to be told of the dangers of involvement in some unethical practices, adding that doing this will help in stabilising the society.

Mr Ake commended the group for making civic re-orientation one of its focal points and pledged the support of the corporation towards its success.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of the organisation, Comrade Isaiah Ubulom said that the group was a legitimate and responsible body with the objective of projecting peaceful environment, orientation of the youths and the public against unethical practices, cultism corruption, malpractices and other social vices.

Comrade Ubulom said that the group would embark on enlightenment campaign, especially in the rural areas on the on-going voters registration and collection of PVCS as well as educate the people on rampant deadly diseases like breast cancer, heart disease, prostate cancer, lassa fever, amongst others.

He called for the provision of funds and other logistics to enable the group succeed.