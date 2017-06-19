THE STATES

Abuja

Motor Mechanic and Technicians Association of Nigeria (MOMTAN) has advised the Federal Government to intensify efforts toward globalisation by implementing relevant policies.

Globalisation is the free movement of goods, capital, services, people, technology and information.

It is the process by which the world is becoming increasingly interconnected as a result of massively increased trade and cultural exchange.

MOMTAN’s National President, Dr Oseni Suleiman, made the call during an interview with newsmen in Abuja in Abuja.

According to him, unbiased domestic policies can unleash the full force of agglomeration economies and giving rise to industrial clusters to emerge in metropolitan regions.

Jigawa

Executive Secretary, Jigawa Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Babura, says the state government has disbursed N2.26 million to victims of Marmara farmers/herdsmen clash in Guri Local Government Area.

Babura made this known in an interview with newsmen in Dutse recently.

He said the amount was given to 60 people who lost their farm products and personal items as a result of the clash.

The SEMA boss stated that one person died, while houses and property worth millions of naira were destroyed during the incident.

Babura expressed sadness over the persistent clashes between farmers and herdsmen at Guri Local Government Area and some parts of the state.

Kaduna

A Consultant Haematologist at Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Prof. Haruna Muktar, has urged the National Assembly to quickly pass the National Blood Transfusion Bill currently before it.

The consultant made the appeal in an interview with newsmen after a rally to commemorate World Blood Donor Day held at the main campus of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Kaduna State last Wednesday.

Muktar said, when passed, the law would guide the operations of blood transfusion services in Nigeria, thereby, saving the lives of millions of Nigerians requiring blood transfusion.

The consultant said the essence of the rally was to celebrate the day and encourage people to donate blood.

Kano

The Kano State Government has fed over 930,000 fasting Muslims, from first day of the month of Ramadan to date.

The Chairman of the Committee on Ramadan Feeding and Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the Government House, Kano recently.

He said that 250 people each from 186 centres across the state received food daily to break their fast.

“Feeding 250 people from each of the 186 centres will give their numbers to 46,500 daily, and if multiplied by 30 days of the month of Ramadan, the number rises to over 1.395 million people,” he said.

Garba also commended the state Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje for sustaining the yearly Ramadan feeding, despite the present paucity of fund.

Kebbi

Rice farmers and paddy rice dealers in Kebbi State have appealed to the government at all levels to tackle the menace of rice smuggling, saying, it is negatively affecting their businesses.

Some of the traders in Zuru paddy rice market told newsmen last Friday in Zuru that rice smuggling would hamper the country’s efforts to attain self-sufficiency in rice production.

A paddy rice seller in Zuru from Kano State, Malam Hashimu Salisu, who commended the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to boost agricultural production, said that rice smuggling was discouraging both rice farmers and traders.

“Before now, we were selling a 80kg bag of paddy for between N6,000 and N7,000 but now, it goes for between N9,500 and N12, 000.

Kwara

Some irate youths last Tuesday disrupted activities at the secretariat of Baruten Local Government Council of Kwara State over the composition of its new Transitional Implementation Committee (TIC).

The youths, who were mainly from Kosubosu, the council’s headquarters, had marched to the secretariat and chased away workers before locking up offices.

The Tide reports that the youths also lit a bonfire on the express way leading to the border with Benin Republic.

We learnt that the youths were dissatisfied with the reported substitution of one Umar Galadima who was in May appointed as a members of the TIC.

Lagos

A tenant, Patrick Ezenwa, 47, last Friday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly damaging his landlord’s property worth N350,000 after being told to quit.

The accused, who resides at Shomide Street, Agege, Ikeja, is facing a charge of wilful damage to property.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Rosemary Ehemegbe, told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 18 at the residence.

She said that the accused intentionally damaged the doors, windows, toilet and bathroom before moving out of the house.

Ehemegbe said that the landlord, one Destiny Emeka, who is the complainant, had asked the accused to move out because he refused to pay rent for a whole year.

Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) alleged recently that Principals of two secondary schools had diverted NECO fees paid by students.

Its Commandant, Lawan Bashir, told newsmen in Lafia that students of the affected schools – Government Secondary School (GSS) Wakama and GSS Shekkina – did not realise that their fees had been diverted until the examination started.

“It was after the examination started that the candidates knew that they had not been registered.

“Their parents promptly reported the diversion to the Area Inspectorate Offices of Education in the affected locations, who brought the matter to us,” he said.

Ogun

A 21-year-old man, Adeleke Tunde State, was last Friday charged before an Ota Magistrates’ Court in Ogun for allegedly breaking into a house and attempted to steal.

Tunde, who lives at No. 26, Damola St., Atan, Ota, is facing a two-count of burglary and attempting to steal.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Chudu Gbesi, told the court that the accused committed the offences on June 7, at about 4.50 p.m. at Akari Estate, Atan, Ota.

Gbesi said that the accused was caught by residents in the area breaking into the house of one Funke Oyeneye, with the intention to steal.

Ondo

An Okitipupa Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State, last Friday ordered the remand of two men for allegedly stealing an unregistered Hajoue Suzuki motorcycle valued at N200, 000.

The defendants- Segun Akintudire, 22, a radio mechanic, and Kehinde Olufemi, 26, a welder are of no fixed addresses, denied committing the offence.

They were docked on a two-count charge of felony and stealing.

The Magistrate, Mr Banji Ayeomoni, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in prison and adjourned the matter until June 23, for hearing of their bail application.

A tailor, Monsuru Sabitu, 26, who bought the motorcycle from the two defendants was also arraigned in court.

Sabitu pleaded not guilty to the charge of receiving a stolen item, and was granted N200, 000 bail, with a surety in like sum.

Plateau

A Jos Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday sentenced a 73-year-old man, Gabriel Kehen to two years imprisonment for attempting to rape an eight-year-old boy.

Kehen was charged with attempting to have canal knowledge of the boy through an unnatural means.

Magistrate Yahaya Mohammed, who sentenced the convict after he pleaded guilty and begged for leniency, did not give him an option of fine.

The Presecutor, U.L. Ocho, had told the court that the incident occurred on April 26.

Ocho said Angela Bakun of Tudunwada reported that the septuagenarian lured her grandson, into his house to rape him.

Sokoto

The Sokoto State Government, has released N422 million for the payment of tuition fees of its indigenes, studying at some local and foreign institutions.

This information is contained in a statement signed by the Information Officer, Nura Maikwanci, Ministry of Higher Education and issued to newsmen in Sokoto last Friday.

It said that students at Baze University, Abuja, got N118 million while N257 million was paid for the 2015/2016 academic session to students studying in various institutions in Sudan.

In the same vein, the statement said N47 million was paid as tuition and upkeep allowance for students studying in Uganda.

According to the statement, the gesture is in view of the State Government’s commitment to encourage the state indigenes to pursue higher education in various fields within and outside Nigeria.

“It is imperative for the benefiting students to concentrate more on their studies; to justify the huge resources being expended on them by the government”.