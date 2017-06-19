Rivers To Domesticate Paris Treaty On Climate Change

The Rivers State House of Assembly Committee on Environment, says the state will soon witness the domestication of the Paris treaty on climate change.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Christian Ahiakwo, who disclosed this in a welcome address at the Port Harcourt Environment Summit organised by the Assembly in Port Harcourt also talked of the greening of the state as a post Golden Jubilee activity of the state government.

Hon. Ahiakwo said that the theme which is, “Our Environment Our Heritage, Environmental Sustainability in Rivers State, a right for all”, recognized that sustainable environment in Rivers State requires the collaboration and participation of all.

“It also emphasizes the fact that as gift to humanity its fruits should be used and preserved for future generations”.

He said that the summit would among other things, prepare a policy framework that would be presented to the Rivers State House of Assembly as a bill for enactment into law.

“I am aware that the executive is also doing something in this regard. However both frameworks will be harmonised before it is presented to the House of Assembly”, he said.

Also speaking, the Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency, (RIWAMA), Bro. Felix Obuah, said that the summit would avail every participants in the environmental management sector the opportunity to contribute to the development of the sector.

Bro. Obuah stressed the need for the younger generations to imbibe the virtue of eco friendliness by preserving their environment.

The RIWAMA boss also called on households in the state to imbibe the culture of waste segregation from their domestic kitchens, homes to the school and beyond.

“There is so much we can do, if we allow this summit to open our eyes and minds on how to improve our living standards at no further cost to the environment”, he said.