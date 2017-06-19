Restructuring: OPC Hails NASS Move On Confab Report

The National Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), Otunba Gani Adams, has hailed the National Assembly for its decision to recall the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, with a view to adopting some of its recommendations.

Adams, who commended the move, said “We should stop deceiving ourselves, the future of Nigeria as an entity can only be guaranteed if the various yearnings of all components of the Nigeria union have their agitations met.”

He noted that “It is only wise for the lawmakers to critically look into the recommendations of the conference, which I had the honour of participating in so as to pacify everybody. Aside assurance of national peace, it will also aid the rapid development of the nation.”

The OPC leader said the composition of the conference was the best so far in Nigeria, adding that “It is better than any other political gatherings that the county has ever assembled.”