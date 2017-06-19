Oil Firm Vows To End Flaring, Soon

The management of the French oil giant, Total N & P Nigeria (TEPGN) said it is determined to end gas flaring in all the company’s operations.

Senior Drilling Engineer, Engr Ikenna Nwabueze, who stated this at a public function Saturday, in Port Harcourt said, so far, the firm has achieved no gas flaring standard in its offshore operations.

Nwabueze stated that in the firm’s offshore operations, gas is being reinjected back to the reservoir or channeled to demostic gas system through the liquefied natural gas.

“Very soon, we shall stop gas flaring in all our operations”, he said.

The senior dilling engineer who commented on oil spill, said TEPNG oil installations were safe and designed in such a way that spillage did not occur.

He said, “in the event of lost of control or accident, there are equipment and personnel to handle such unexpected spillage.

“Our focus is to ensure we don’t have a spillage and if it happens, the situation is so professionally handled.”

The company explained that in its operations, it observes not only the laws in Nigeria but also under obligation to observe strictly international regulations.

Chris Oluoh