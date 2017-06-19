Oil Bunkering Generates Black Soot – Regent

The Regent of Gokana Kingdom in Rivers State, Prince Babari K.F. Paago Bagia, has called on the Nigerian Police to investigate the accusation of involvement of some police officers in illegal oil bunkering in the kingdom.

Prince Bagia who said this during a courtesy call by the new Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kpor Division to the palace at Giokoo said that the accusation was already generating concern among the people of Gokana.

The regent said that, the operations of illegal refineries in the area was generating high concentration of black sooth into the atmosphere thereby enhancing the pollution of the already polluted environment, which he alleged now accounts for high death-toll in the kingdom and urged the new DPO to check the trend.

The regent also complained of the activities of some unscrupulous elements in the kingdom who intended to foment trouble on chieftaincy stools by deviating from the peaceful legal approach to such issues.

Prince Bagia also urged the rank and file of officers in the Division to always exercise some level of confidentiality on information received from the public for them not to fall prey in the hands of criminally minded miscreants.

“Be that as it may, they should go further to apply ethical approach to ensure the world best practice in their professional undertaking and flush out bad eggs among them to serve as deterrents to others”, he said.

Also speaking, Chairman of Gokana Stakeholders Forum, Hon. D.K. Badom, urged the DPO to protect sources of information given to Police by the people.

He also assured of the stakeholders support.

Earlier, the new Divisional Police officer (DPO) Kpor, CSP Chidi Nzota said that he was sent to the area from Abuja to maintain peace.