NGE Condemns Hate Peddlers …Calls For Restraint, Tolerance

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has condemned those peddling hate speeches across different sections of the country, and called for restraint and tolerance among Nigerians, stressing that the country remains stronger together.

The NGE made its position known in a communiqué at the end of the second quarterly meeting of its Standing Committee in Lagos, last Friday.

Signed by the NGE President, Funke Egbemode; and General Secretary, Victoria Ibanga, the communiqué warned “those sowing seeds of discord to realise that they are not just destroying the dreams of the nation’s founding fathers but the progress we have made over the years as a nation”, as their actions have the capacity to alter the destiny of Nigeria negatively.

The guild reminded “the hate agents that as major stakeholders in the Nigerian Project, Editors and journalists fought for the enthronement of the current democratic dispensation, with some paying the supreme price, to birth a constitutional government.”

It further expressed regrets that elders from different parts of the country had kept quiet for too long, which allowed the youth to take over the socio-political space and brought the nation to the present situation, and urged the elders across the country to always keenly take interest in the affairs of the nation, rather than play the ostrich.

The communiqué also urged Nigerians to ignore those agitating for the dismemberment of the country, and go about their businesses without fear or let, and focus more on repositioning the country for present and future generations.

The NGE expressed appreciation for the firm and decisive intervention of the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, which it said, has calmed the situation, and urged the government to do more.

The guild noted that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has been issuing orders to his men to get the hate mongers arrested but expressed worry that no commensurate action has been taken.

It, therefore, urged the police to be more responsive and pragmatic in arresting the ugly trend to avoid any breakdown of law and order in any part of the country.

The guild also commended the Nigeria Police Force for the arrest of the kidnap kingpin, Chukwudi Dumeme Onuamadike and other kidnappers, who have been terrorising innocent citizens, and urged that they should do more to ensure the release of the abducted pupils of Igbonla Model College, Epe in Lagos State, who have been missing for more than three weeks now.

The NGE condemned the overzealousness of operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and other security agencies against the media, and cautioned them to always reckon that “at all times, duties come with deep responsibilities that must be upheld”.