FG To Formalise Modular Refineries In N’Delta

The Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Co-ordinator, Amnesty Programme, Gen. Paul Boroh (rtd) has stated the intention of the Federal Government to formalise modular refineries in the Niger Delta.

Boroh said this in his office in Abuja while receiving Women Initiative for Transparency and Social Justice (WITSOJ) during their courtesy visit to the Amnesty office, recently.

The Army General said that the move was geared towards getting host communities involved in oil business which would definitely secure peace and justice in these areas, as plans were also on to involve the boys in the oil exploration security.

Boroh commended WITSOJ for what he called humanitarian work the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) was doing and accepted to partner with the organisation, adding that the amnesty office is succeeding because it is not politicised.

Earlier, the co-ordinator of WITSOJ, Dr Jennifer Spiff, said the orgnaisation’s target and determination was to bring social change in the country’s governance.

Spiff commended Boroh for the effort made in achieving relative peace in the Niger Delta, adding “we feel right to partner with your office in our work of rehabilitation, especially in the provision of data of those that need help.

She stressed that the federal government alone could not do all in the area of support and funding of these youths, adding that the coalition would help in building the capacity of the people.

“If given the opportunity to partner with the amnesty programme, we will make the leaders proud by ensuring that all that are responsible for peace to reign in the country come to the table for dialogue”, she said, adding that WITSOJ is being funded by American Solidarity.

At the Solidarity centre, Dr the Country Programme Director, Christopher Johnson, commended WITSOJ for its commitment and passion on the chosen part, adding that the centre would always support the humanitarian services which had paid off in time past.

He expressed the preparedness of the centre to connect the group to international NGOs of like minds.