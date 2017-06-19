Expert Tasks FG On Climate Change

An environmentalist, Mr. Tonyin Oshaniwa, has urged the Federal Government to strengthen the nation’s climate change technical engagements to promote sustainability.

Oshaniwa, who spoke to newsmen in Lagos, said Nigeria needed to develop its technical strategic plan to adequately engage the National Determined Contribution (NDC).

According to him, by so doing, Nigeria will align with some action projects by the United Nations (UN)on green climate and for the country not to lose out in some projects by the UN.

He said: “The only challenge we have is strengthening our technical engagements. Two months ago, there was a release of projects approved by the UN on Green Climate Fund.

“Out of all of these projects, only one or none came to Nigeria, so as a nation, I guess we really need to develop our technical strategy to associate with the NDC, so that is what we need to work on as a nation”.

The environmentalist said that he was particularly excited as the world marks Environment Day because the Ciimate Change Bill had passed its second reading at the Senate.

He further said that was a ray of light indicating that the system was not in total collapse and that Nigeria is working in line with the Paris Climate Agreement.