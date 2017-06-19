EEDC Budgets N10bn On Meters

The management of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) said last Friday that it was unrelenting in its efforts to ensure that all consumers are metred in Enugu State.

The company revealed that it had committed over N10 billion for meter contract which it explained would be done in phases.

Addressing customers during a town hall meeting held at Oakland Events Centre, Enugu, EEDC Head of Operations, Mr Vincent Ekwekwu, blamed the inadequate power supply within its area of operation on the national supply.

Ekwekwu said whereas they need nothing less than 740 megawatts of electricity to ensure steady power supply, the supply company only supplies them with about 220 megawatts.

He said EEDC was pained over its inability to meet power demands to its customers.

The firm’s head of operation, however, assured of the company’s commitment towards improving facilities, noting that they would replace faulty transformers and service serviceable ones.

He stressed that on no account should individuals and communities pay anybody for transformer or its installation.

He charged customers to report anybody that demands money to replace damaged transformers demands money to replace damaged transformers or other electrical installations.

“It is the responsibility of the EEDC to replace transformers and effect repairs when they develop faults. Help us to stop corruption among the staff of EEDC. We don’t charge customers to do anything for them. It’s illegal”, he said.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Communications, Mr Emeka Eze, said the company was facing the challenge of customers bypassing their prepaid metres.

Eze lamented that in Awkunanaw District alone, over 80 per cent of prepaid meters were bypassed, hence the firm loses revenue that should accrue to it.

“Over 80 per cent of prepaid meters in Awkunanaw are bypassed. That is part of our major problems. We shall meter everybody but it has to be gradual”, he said.

He explained that the company was prepared to improve on its customer service and for that reason had established 147 customer service centres and 24-hour call centres where customers can lodge complaints over poor service and sharp practices.