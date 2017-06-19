Dilapidated School Building: Community Seeks RSG’s Intervention

Rivers State Government has been urged to rebuild the State Primary School, Akwukabi in Etche Local Government Area of the State currently in a dilapidated state of condition.

The paramount ruler of Obaki Clan in at Kingdom, Eze Stanley Munoye Ogbu made this appeal in an interview with The Tide at his palace in Akwukabi over the weekend.

Eze Ogbu stated that the appeal for the renovation of the school building became important following the psychological effect the building was having on the pupils of the school.

He averred that the pupils of the primary school were subjected to precarious conditions that were harmful to their well being especially during the rainy seasons.

According to him, teachers posted to the school are worried over the conditions of the school environment, adding that such issues if not addressed would negatively affect both the inputs and output of the teachers and the pupils. He stressed that the condition of the school has made many parents to withdraw their wards and enroll them in private schools, adding that such situation has adversely affected the population of the school.

The paramount ruler of Obibi, Akwukabi and Ikem (Obaki) clan used the opportunity to appeal to the state government to urgently direct relevant government’s agencies entrusted with the overseeing of primary schools in the state to commence the process of renovating the school.

Eze Ogbu lauded the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for the development strides of his administration and appealed to him to replicate the same gesture to ensure the timely renovation of the primary school.