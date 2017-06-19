Cleric Tasks Fathers On Decent Society

Nigerian Christian men and fathers have been challenged to re-create their Godly essence which has become critical at this period in our national life, in order to forge unity and create a decent society.

The Reverend John Yellowe of the Church of All Saints, Christ Healing Church of Nigeria, Port Harcourt made the call in a sermon he preached at the Fathers’ Day church service, yesterday.

Yellowe reminded Christian men of the biblical truth that God created man in His image of perfection but noted that the individual and societal crisis that threaten to overcome man arose from the Godly essence that had departed from many of them.

Taking his admonition from the Bible books of 2nd Timothy 2:14-21, 2nd Timothy 2:1 and James 5:13, the Cleric asserted that if man purges himself of dishonor and sanctifies himself, he will be used for good work that bring peace, unity and progress to the nation.

Yellowe told christain men and fathers that, to be in right standing with God, they must remain prayerful, seek holiness, flee from lust, shun worldly pleasures, carnality and immorality.

Christian men he said, should also shun association with unbelievers capable of leading them out of the faith. They must also study the bible diligently and evangelize in order to counter the assaults of religions of violence.

The service which was well-attended featured choral rendition by the Christian Men Fellowship (CMF) exchange of gifts and feasting.

The Archbishop and Supreme head of Christ Healing Church of Nigeria, Most Rev Benjamin Obomanu commended the CMF for their performance and pronounced blessings on the fathers and all worshippers.

Donald Mike-Jaja