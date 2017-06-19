Banigo Receives Report On Barako, Nwebara Communities

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo has advised the People of Barako and Nwebiara in Gokana Local Government Area to sheathe their swords and maintain peace at all times.

The Deputy Governor stated this while receiving the summary/recap of report on Barako/Nwebiara boundary demarcation in her office in Port Harcourt.

Dr. Banigo frowned at a situation where people take laws into their hands and destroy lives and properties because of land disputes, stressing that there are better options to resolve issues no matter how thorny they are.

“We must eschew violence because violence begets violence.” she said.

This, according to her, underscores the reason for the setting up of the Barako/Nwebara Boundary Dispute Technical Committee made up of critical stakeholders to wade into the matter.

She expressed satisfaction with the work done by the committee noting that the report will be forwarded to the state chief executive, Barr. Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for his approval and necessary action.

Also speaking, the secretary of the technical committee, Engr Gloria Dans who spoke through Mrs. Mercy Agetue said the committee employed peace resolution processes such as negotiation and caucusing in hearing parties and thanked the Chairman of the Rivers State Boundary Commission, Dr. (Mrs.) Ipalibo Harry Banigo for the opportunity to serve. Earlier the Surveyor General of the State Surveyor Noel Chikezie Elenwo said issues of Boundary Disputes are not only peculiar to Rivers State alone, noting that the State Boundary Commission headed by the Deputy Governor is working within the confines of the Law in addressing issues related to Boundary disputes in the State.

He commended the efforts of the Governor Wike led Administration in tackling Boundary Disputes, while advising members of the public to desist from employing the services of quacks in the Survey profession.

It would be recalled that the Barako and Nwebiara Communities in Gokana Local Government Area of the State have been locked up in a long battle over a piece of land for more than eighty years.