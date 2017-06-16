‘Shooting Stars Won’t Go Down’

Shooting Stars forward, Sunday Faleye has confidently stated that the Oluyole Warriors will not suffer relegation this season.

The management of the Ibadan outfit made a statement follwoing the team’s loss to MFM on Sunday, handing the Fatai Amoo-led technical crew an ultimatum to find their way out of relegation.

“We shall continue to work harder till we move out of this situation,” Faleye told Goal.

“No doubt we are under pressure but the most important thing is to work hard, get a little bit of luck and win games.

“We just have to win, that’s the only way out. Some players have helped our club out this kind of situation in the past so it’s possible that we can do all it takes to move out of the relegation zone.

“No player wants to be relegated so we have all been sweating it out and trying our best but I can say that we won’t relegate.

“The pressure is much since we aren’t doing well but in the midst of all these we shall find our bearing and start to win games,” he concluded.