RVHA Threatens Arrest Of Halliburton’s MD …Moves To Review Abattoirs’ Laws

The Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA), yesterday, threatened to issue warrant of arrest on the Managing Director of Halliburton Energy Services, in the Trans Amadi area of Port Harcourt, if he, again, refuses to appear in person before the House.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi- Owaji Ibani, who gave the warning at the Assembly’s plenary session in Port Harcourt, also rejected the request of the representatives of the managing director of the company led by one Engr. Ferdinand Abara, to brief the House on behalf of the company.

It would be recalled that the Rivers State House of Assembly, over two weeks ago, had summoned the managing director of Halliburton Energy Services to appear before it to explain the alleged systematic marginalization against indigenes of the state in the company.

The Tide learnt that the managing director has turned down the invitation severally without reasons.

The speaker, who described the attitude of the managing director as an insult, alleged that it was a deliberate attempt by the managing director not to appear before the legislative arm by sending a representative to the House.

According to him, the House has nothing to do with any representative of the company on such a serious matter that concerns the livelihood of indigenes, who were alleged to be treated as slaves in the company.

In a motion to discharge the representatives of the company from the plenary session, the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, expressed dismay over the managing director’s negligence to the Assembly.

Amawehule said the attitude of the MD showed that the management of Halliburton did not have any respect for the state government.

Amaewhule also vindicated the petitioners against the company, saying that the tricky tactics of the Halliburton’s management toward the state government showed that the company was culpable.

It would be recalled that the Majority Leader of the 8th Assembly, Hon. Martin Amaewhule, had presented a petition from some of the employees of the company over what they described as systematic marginalization of Rivers indigenes in the company.

In the petition, the employees accused the management of denying them redundancy benefits, as well refusing to give permanent employment to many indigenes of the state in the company.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State House of Assembly (RVHA) has stated its readiness to update the state Abattoirs’ Laws to include prohibition of tyres in roasting meat for consumption in the state.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani, made this known, yesterday, at the Assembly’s plenary session in Port Harcourt, while addressing the two commissioners and Permanent Secretary summoned to explain the reason behind the continued use of tyres by butchers in abattoirs in the state.

According to him, Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Ominim Jack, and Commissioner for Environment, Prof Roseline Konya, and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs Caroline Wali were invited to appear before the House to explain their level of implementation of relevant laws on abattoirs operations, especially the use of tyres in roasting meat for consumption.

He said, the Assembly expected firsthand knowledge on the level of compliance by the abattoirs to the rules and regulations guiding their activities, and the challenges they face in the implementation of the laws.

The speaker, who noted that there were less reactions by the relevant ministries and agencies regarding the use of tyres in burning meat, expressed optimism that the meeting with the commissioners would proffer solution and policy framework for a workable legislation on the issue.

Briefing the House, the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Caroline Wali, stressed the need for the Assembly to pass legislation to prohibit the use of tyres in roasting meat for consumption.

She said the existing law guiding the abattoirs does not include prohibition of tyres in roasting meat.

According to her, the main law being implemented presently was the Meat Inspection and Sale Law, which she said the ministries and the relevant agencies lack the powers to enforce, especially when it comes to the arrest of those using tyres for roasting meat.

The commissioner said over 33 abattoirs operating across the state often use tyres in roasting meat despite several measures applied by the ministry to stop the practice in their different locations.

On her part, the state Commissioner for Environment, Prof Roseline Konya, admitted that it was obvious that the use of tyres in roasting meat has serious implications on the environment and the health of the people.

According to her, tyres contained zinc, sulphur oxide, carbon dioxide, among other elements, which she believed to be dangerous to health.

She urged the Assembly to give legal backing to the operations of the abattoirs regarding the use of tyres in roasting meat.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Mrs Nemi Jack, said the 83 veterinary doctors deployed to take charge of over 33 abattoirs in Rivers State always have positive reports from their places of assignment on the health implication of the animals slaughtered for meat.

The permanent secretary also noted that some of the abattoirs violated the rules by slaughtering animals before inspection by the ministry.

She said, some slaughtered their livestock in the midnight before the arrival of the inspection team, which she described as one of the impediments in the proper compliance to the rules and regulations guiding their operations.

She supported the call for a new law to prohibit the use of tyres in roasting meat at abattoirs.

