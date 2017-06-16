Police Officer Links Security Success To ICT Dev

A top ranking police officer, attached to the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (F-SARS), Rivers State Command, has attributed some of the recently recorded high profile arrests to the invention of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) in the country.

He made the revelation in an unofficial chat with The Tide, last Tuesday in Port Harcourt.

The F-SARS operative, said without the birth of the ICT, many arrests in the country, would have been abortive due to its complex nature.

He explained how some high profile criminal elements track their access via the internet, but could not, due to the higher internet gadget available to the police.

According to him, the government should do more by training more officers and men, in ICT handling in order to record more success.

The officer, noted that some top ICT operators are in the employ of some criminals who aid them in their ugly activities including defrauding unsuspecting members of the public via their Automated Teller Mechine.

It was also revealed that those in the intelligence of all security outfits in the Federation, ought to do more on ICT training/study to enable them beat the challenge ahead. He noted that the areas where crime was still evident were lacking in current ICT tools, saying that upon achievement of the tools the situation would be brought to normal.

The Tide learnt that the police have tracked down one lady through the use of ICT gadgets who specialised in defrauding her clients under the guise of supplying sharp sand to them.

The lady, The Tide further gathered was arrested when a top police officer posed as a customer transferred huge amount of cash to her account, but blocked it online, and was arrested in an attempt to do manual withdrawal in a popular bank in Port Harcourt.

He has also warned against granting of ICT licence to what he described as road side operators, saying they are the clog in the ICT world.

However, he has called on the Nigeria Communication Commission (NCC), to intensify action the aspect of regulation, in a bid to frustrate the efforts of criminal elements in the system.