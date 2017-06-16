Port Harcourt based uprising hip hop star and rap space artiste, Nelson David Fulbel popularly known as Megastar, has released the video of his hit song titled, “Go Down Low’ which is currently making waves in Radio stations, clubs and social events across the state.
The music video was produced by Master Kraft, mixed by Niger Delta award wining producer, Indiana and directed by veteran music video director, Barry Festus (State Filniz), who had also produced for the likes of Duncun Mighty, Alaibe and cash crop.
Highlight of the video shoot at the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Press Centre Port Harcourt, were performances by megastar and his crew, guest artistes like M.C.Fullove, Stephanie Ichenwo, Tambari Steve, Chidera Ubah, Leki Philip and Daniel Omeka.
Others were overheat music boss, Alaibe Child and Green Fo undation director, Adetola-Aborisade, General Manager, Independent monitor Newsapaper, Zeismar Evans Osil and Sharpy.
PH Rap Artiste, Megastar Releases Music Video
