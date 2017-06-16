Parliamentarian Tasks FG On Good Governance, Dev

Member of the Federal German Parliament, Mr Andreas Lammel, has called on the Nigerian government to ensure good governance and infrastructural development to tackle terrorism and poverty.

Lammel made the call at a roundtable organised by Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS), a German Foundation, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The roundtable organised for Civil Societies Organisation (CSOs) and the media was with the theme: “The Security and Political Situation in Nigeria, role the German Government could play to assist Nigeria’s development”.

According to Lammel, African nations are responsible for their own development as Germany cannot solve the problem of the continent but can only render its assistance.

He said that terrorism and underdevelopment could not thrive in a nation with a vibrant and positive economy.

He said that political instability, a search for secured future and greener pasture were leading causes of illegal migration of Africans through dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean to Europe.

“You need a better government to develop Africa.

“You need more economic development in Nigeria to bring in more income to states and individuals, building infrastructure and providing basic amenities to reduce poverty and crime.

” To win the fight against terrorism, a better system of school and vocational training are needed in Africa for the youth.

“There is the need to give the youth hope for a better future to think less of crimes,” Lammel said.

Lammel said that the German government was doing a lot for Nigeria in the areas of fighting terrorism as it has assisted in training the Nigerian army and police in modern ways of fighting against terrorism.

He said that the German parliament always discussed issues affecting African nations with the aim of proffering better and efficient solutions to help tackle the problems.

Lammel said that as ways of enhancing good governance, it is important for the members of parliament to have a good connection with members of their constituencies to know the problems at the grassroots.

He called on the legislators to make themselves accessible to the electorate who voted them into power and spend more time in their constituencies than in the nation’s capital.

Also speaking, Country Representative of KAS in Nigeria Mrs Hildegard Behrendt-Kigozi, said that the German government remained committed to assisting Nigeria in the best ways possible.

She said that recommendations from the roundtable would be discussed at a higher level to come up with strategies and advice to relevant authorities to improve governance in Nigeria

Earlier, participants at the roundtable raised issues affecting good governance in Nigeria and ways the German government could be of assistance to make things better.

Some of the areas the participants called for intervention includes, capacity building for the youths, vulnerable groups and civil societies, improving already existing programmes on better service delivery among others.

The Tide source reports that KAS organises a regular roundtable to discuss with stakeholders in different sectors on issues affecting Nigeria with the aim of ensuring good governance.