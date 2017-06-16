Okorocha Empowers Citizens With 1,000 Taxi Cabs

No fewer than 1000 taxi cabs procured by the Imo State government will soon be distributed to operators of keke tricycle among others as part of Governor Rochas Okorocha’s on-going massive empowerment incentives to the citizens in line with the Rescue Mission agenda.

Our Correspondent reports that the brand executive salon cars bearing the newly approved State taxi colour now await distribution to beneficiaries in batches. This according to sources would complement government’s urban renewal policy which tends to gradually face-out the tricycle from operating within the Owerri Capital Metropolis.

However, Governor Okorocha’s articulated empowerment programme in this dimension came to limelight during the just concluded democracy day celebration at the Heroes Square, New Owerri that culminated into the issuance of N305million revolving interest-free loan cheques to some youths drawn from the 305 electoral wards in the 27 local government areas.

Meanwhile the President of Keke Operators Association in the State, Comrade Nnamdi Okorie (JP) has identified Governor Okorocha as a man of diverse ideas with the interest of the poor masses and downtrodden at heart, having touched the lives of many citizens and beyond through his enviable empowerment programme since inception of the Rescue Mission administration.

Comrade Okorie, a Jerusalem Pilgrim accompanied by the association’s Secretary-General, Comrade Emeagha Basil expressed gratitude to God for using the Governor as a pivot to uplift the downtrodden in the society, especially the keke operators from tricycle to car ownership.

The association further described the Governor’s gesture to be quite unprecedented in the history of democracy and governance in Nigeria despite his lofty impact on the aspects of infrastructure, physical, manpower development and free education programme from the primary to tertiary education across the State compared to his predecessors 40 years ago.

Comrade Okorie therefore thanked the Governor for accommodating the neglected keke operators in the scheme of things and promised continued support of members to his administration and effective utilisation of the newly introduced cabs when finally distributed.