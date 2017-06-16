NUT Wants Regularisation Of 4,000 Teachers’ Appointment

The National Union of Teachers (NUT) in Plateau State, has urged the state government to convert its more than 4,000 ad-hoc teachers to permanent staff to make them more productive.

The Chairman of NUT in the state, Mr Gunshin Yarlings, who gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Jos, recently, said it would be proper to absorb the ad-hoc teachers into the state’s civil service.

The Tide source reported that in 2016, a number of teachers were engaged on a temporary basis to address the shortage of tutors over the years.

“ Ad-hoc teachers have added value and should be given permanent appointments, adding that, “When teachers are happy and their welfare captured, they would be highly productive.”

The NUT chair also urged the state government to implement the minimum wage for the teachers as obtainable in other states.

“In Plateau, we receive 55 per cent (of the minimum wage), while other states (have started) implementing 100 per cent for their teachers.

“When the disparity is addressed, all education stakeholders would see wonders in the discharge of duties.”

Yarlings pleaded with the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to allow teachers on study leave to complete their programmes in view of the fact that “ you cannot have quality education without the teachers being trained’’.

“ I want to plead with the management of the SUBEB to allow teachers who have gone on study leave to complete their studies.

“They have been notified by the management of SUBEB to stop the training and go back to their classes.

“ It is worrisome that SUBEB, which is supposed to train teachers, is recalling them from school; we must start somewhere.

“The government should appreciate the self-training; have a second thought and allow them complete their studies.

“You cannot eat your cake and have it; you cannot have quality education without the teachers being trained.

“If they are recalled, one day a policy would catch up with the state and Plateau would be lagging behind.”

The Tide source recalled that the Executive Chairman, SUBEB Prof. Mathew Sule, had warned that the board would take drastic measures against teachers on study programmes without the approval of the board.

Sule alleged that teachers in the rural areas of the state had abandoned their duty posts and gone on training without following the due process.