NLC Seeks Decent Work Environment For Workers

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NCL) has called for decent work environment for the Nigerian workers.

A statement issued last Wednesday, by the National President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, from the ongoing 106th International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva, Switzerland, said that decent work is a panacea to global peace and dignity of the workers.

Wabba emphasised that there cannot be sustainable development without respect for human dignity, especially of the workers, stressing that social justice engenders respect, development and productivity on the part of the workers.

He stated that migration as an unstoppable human phenomenon will require broad-based collaboration with other stakeholders as the world now seeks to share migration benefits, adding that Nigeria and Africa’s demographic trends suggest that the continent would require assistance on youth skill development and job creation opportunities.

The NLC President stated further that the situation of the Nigerian workers has continued to be dire, stressing that the congress as the representative and mouthpiece of the workers in Nigeria for these reasons has demanded and achieved the composition of the tripartite national minimum wage committee to deliver an upward wage review in the country.

He said that the workers struggle in Nigeria has become even more compelling in the face of the country’s economic recession for review of the minimum wage.

He called for support of the ILO to achieve a better working conditions for the Nigerian workers in the face of the present hardship, despondency and economic recession.

The labour leader reiterated that in Nigeria for the past two years, there has been monumental loss of value of the naira in the face of other currencies, adding that the situation has completely eroded the usefulness of the N18,000 national minimum wage paid to the workers in Nigeria.

However, this year’s International Labour Conference (ILO) opens on Monday with focus on child labour across the globe.

Philip Okparaji