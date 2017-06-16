NDDC, Fund Raising Agency, Wike Tells US Envoy …Seeks Commission’s Restructuring

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has described the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as a “fund raising” agency for politicians, insisting that the commission is reeling with corruption and has to be restructured.

The governor bared his mind while playing host to United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr William Stuart Symington, last Wednesday, in Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike noted that since the inception of this administration, the agency has turned into a conduit pipe by the opposition to sponsor elections and compensate politicians, while faulting the appointment of the governorship candidate in the 2015 elections in Akwa Ibom State, Nsima Ekere as Managing Director of the Commission.

He said“If the Federal Government has good plans for the agency, it would have appointed a technocrat rather than a politician who has a guber ambition, and so, what we have there now is ‘cash and carry’”, adding that, “for now, NDDC is not for the interest of Niger Delta. The way it’s structured, it would not help the people of Niger Delta”.

The governor while debunking claims by the agency that Rivers State Government has refused to cooperate with its developmental blueprint, cited the case of the Mother and Child Hospital, which was a joint venture with the NDDC, adding that the agency failed to remit its counterpart fund of N400million out of N800million already paid by the state government for the project.

Apart from that, Wike said a list of priority projects was released by the state government to the agency as a way of eliminating duplication of projects but complained that the commission has refused to oblige but rather continues in its contract awards.

He informed the US envoy that if the commission continues in that light without liaising and consulting member states on priority projects, then the vision and goal for which it was established would be defeated.

Wike, therefore, called on the current NDDC managing director to steer clear of politics and concentrate on his assignment.

Earlier in his remarks, the US envoy, Mr William Stuart Symington, thanked the governor and the people of Rivers State for their hospitality and rich culture.

Symington said the rich cultural heritage of the state underscores its diversity and creative powers that should be harnessed.

He emphasised that the visit affords him the opportunity to strengthen US relationship with Rivers State and Nigeria.