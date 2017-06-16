Foundation Reacts To Dana Plane Crash Report …Says Pilot Was Incompetent

Following the recent final report on Dana Air plane crash released in March this year by the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Safer Skies Nigeria Foundation (SSNF), has said that the findings revealed that the pilot of the aircraft was incompetent.

Chairman of the group, Mr Paul Okwulehie, in a press statement said that the report showed that Mr Peter Waxtan, who flew the ill-fated aircraft was not qualified, adding that the pilot failed to land at the nearest airport when the first engine failed.

According to him, Waxtan had earlier been suspended by the United States Federal Aviation Authority for various misdemeanors and received negative evaluation by his trainers.

“Dana Air and Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) failed woefully in discharging their supervisory and regulatory responsibilities.

“All reference letters presented by the unqualified pilot, to Dana and NCAA were neither signed nor authenticated.

“The background check on the captain was inadequate and the line training given to him was hurried with no evidence that his deficiencies were corrected before the crash,” he stated.

Okwulehie, however, maintained that the essence of the press statement was in line with their promise to dedicate their energies to ensuring that air travels in Nigeria after June 3rd, 2012 was safer.

The ill-fated Dana Air Flight 9J922 crash occurred on June 3rd, 2012, which the report said was avoidable.

Families of victims of the Dana crash with the families of other previous plane crashes in Nigeria came together to form the group.

Corlins Walter