Corruption: Ugwuanyi Dethrones Monarch

Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has deposed Igwe Charles Ugwu, as the traditional ruler of Awhum community, in Udi Council Area of the state over alleged corruption .

It was gathered that the embattled monarch who has been having issues with his community, was sacked from office as a result of his involvement in alleged illegal land deal and misrepresentation of the state government.

A source close to the community who did not want to be quoted in print disclosed that the decision to remove the royal father was taken weekend after a meeting summoned by Governor Ugwuanyi between the embattled traditional ruler and protesting members of the locality was held in Enugu,

According to the source, who was also part of the meeting, the governor was visibly angry at the weighty allegations levelled against the Monarch , including his alleged attempt with his cohorts to sell a vast expanse of land belonging to a section of the community to a company falsely claiming to have been sent by both the Federal and Enugu State Governments to mine coal in the land.

He added that the governor became more infuriated when, instead of responding to the weighty charges, the traditional ruler resorted to hauling insults and abuses at some government officials present at the meeting .

The governor, who was upset by the Igwe’s conduct which he considered disrespectful, was said to have ordered his suspension and ended the meeting abruptly.

He was said to have also ordered the arrest of the alleged buyers of the land should they be seen around the controversial land again.

Our correspondent equally learnt that upon hearing the governor’s pronouncement, the embattled monarch and members of his entourage threw themselves to the ground begging for leniency, but were roundly ignored by the fuming Ugwuanyi.

However , some members of the community who commended the governor for the brave decision, said the sacked Igwe was not fit for the revered office, especially going by the many alleged scandals that he had been involved in since ascending the throne.