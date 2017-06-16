Stakeholders in Rivers State have continued to raise alarm over the rising cases of pirate attacks along waterways in Rivers State.
The latest is coming from stakeholders in Kula, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of the state.
Secretary of Maritime Workers Union, Abonnema Unit, Soye Georgewill, said the continued operation of pirates have disrupted movement of people to and from Kula community in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.
Georgewill called on the Rivers State Government and security agencies to collaborate in efforts to end pirate attacks in Akuku-Toru waterways.
Also reacting, the former chairman of Community Development Committee (CDC) in Soku, Young Arney-Amieyeofori, regretted that the people of Soku have been cut off from the rest of the world due to pirate attacks.
Arney-Amieyeofori said pirates have intensified their attacks along the Soku waterways, leaving many the people killed, injured, raped or disposed of their valuables.
Boat Drivers Alert On Rising Cases Of Pirate Attacks
